NICE recommends Tecentriq and Avastin in advanced or unresectable HCC

The UK National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive final appraisal document (FAD) for the use of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of adults with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy.
This recommendation comes less than two weeks after the European Medicines Agency approved the two Roche (ROG: SIX) drugs in this indication, which is the most common form of liver cancer.
"Tecentriq, in combination with Avastin, is the only cancer immunotherapy treatment, approved by NICE for this indication"Gemma Boni, head of liver cancer, Roche Products, said: “This news underlines our commitment to ensuring that people with liver cancer across England continue to get access to new treatments, even during this unprecedented time.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze