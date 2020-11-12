Sunday 24 November 2024

NICE recommends Tecentriq and Avastin in advanced or unresectable HCC

Biotechnology
12 November 2020
roche_sign_large

The UK National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive final appraisal document (FAD) for the use of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of adults with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy.

This recommendation comes less than two weeks after the European Medicines Agency approved the two Roche (ROG: SIX) drugs in this indication, which is the most common form of liver cancer.

"Tecentriq, in combination with Avastin, is the only cancer immunotherapy treatment, approved by NICE for this indication"Gemma Boni, head of liver cancer, Roche Products, said: “This news underlines our commitment to ensuring that people with liver cancer across England continue to get access to new treatments, even during this unprecedented time.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
US FDA tightens ship on Accelerated Approval scheme
8 March 2021
Biotechnology
Tecentriq trial hits primary endpoint in lung cancer
22 March 2021
Biotechnology
Tecentriq goes from strength to strength
2 November 2020
Biotechnology
After delay, NICE recommends Sanofi's Cablivi for blood clotting disorder
12 November 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze