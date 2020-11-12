Sunday 24 November 2024

After delay, NICE recommends Sanofi's Cablivi for blood clotting disorder

12 November 2020
French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has announced that the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Cablivi (caplacizumab) with plasma exchange and immunosuppression, as an option for treating an acute episode of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) in adults and in young people aged from 12 years who weigh at least 40 kg.

aTTP is an ultra-rare, complex and potentially life-threatening blood clotting disorder, that can cause neurologic symptoms and result in severe organ damage and death.

'It has been a long-awaited result"

