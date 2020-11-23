European approval for quadrivalent meningitis vaccine

Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has picked up European approval for its four-strain meningococcal disease vaccine MenQuadfi.

The product is approved for active immunization of people over the age of one, against invasive meningococcal disease caused by serogroups A, C, W and Y.

The decision is based on results from seven pivotal Phase II and III randomized, active-controlled, multi-center studies, enrolling over 6,300 healthy individuals.