Tecentriq trial hits primary endpoint in lung cancer

Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced that the Phase III IMpower010 study of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) met its primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) at the interim analysis.

The Swiss cancer giant is testing its blockbuster checkpoint blocker as an option following surgery and chemo for people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The statistically-significant benefit was noted in all randomized Stage II-IIIA populations, with a particularly pronounced result in the PD-L1-positive population.