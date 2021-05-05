Lung cancer approval latest good news story for Tecentriq

European authorities have granted marketing authorization for a new indication for Tecentriq (atezolizumab), the checkpoint blocker developed by Roche (ROG: SIX).

The approval covers first-line treatment of certain people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and comes around a year after the US regulator gave its blessing for this application of the therapy.

The decision was based on data from the Phase III IMpower110 study, which showed that Tecentriq monotherapy improved overall survival (OS) by 7.1 months compared with chemotherapy.