Sunday 24 November 2024

UK regulator signs off third COVID-19 vaccine, this one from Moderna

Biotechnology
8 January 2021
moderna_credit_shutterstock_large

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by US biotech Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) has today been given regulatory approval for emergency supply by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

This follows a thorough and rigorous assessment by the MHRA’s teams of scientists, including advice from the independent Commission on Human Medicines, which reviewed in depth all the data to ensure this vaccine meets the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness, the Agency stressed.

This is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use by the MHRA and is the second mRNA vaccine. This follows clearance of BNT162b2 (now  trade-named Comirnaty), the vaccine from USA-based Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and German firm BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX). The Agency has also approved use of the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)/Oxford University vaccine.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Recipharm finalizes Moderna vaccine agreement
31 December 2020
Biotechnology
Israel third country to wave through Moderna jab
5 January 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—FDA issues EUA for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
19 December 2020
Biotechnology
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine active against emerging variants
25 January 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze