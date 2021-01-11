Sunday 24 November 2024

With new appointment, Viravaxx aims to step up a gear

Biotechnology
11 January 2021
Austrian antiviral vaccine and immunodiagnostics specialist Viravaxx has appointed Helmut Brunar, former CEO and chairman at Axentis Pharma, as chief executive officer.

Dr Brunar has expertise in vaccines, cell therapies and diagnostic products, having managed supply chain activities at Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine program.

At Axentis, he built a team to develop respiratory drug candidate AX-TOBRA.

