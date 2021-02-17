Sunday 24 November 2024

CRO competition intensifies as Chinese biotechs rush for global studies

Biotechnology
17 February 2021
beijing_china_large_credit_bobby_mcgill_freeimages

By Wang Fangqing

Recent years have seen a growing number of Chinese biotechs doing their clinical studies outside China, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent Wang Fangqing.

Among them are Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877), whose PD1 antibody Tuoyi (toripalimab) started global studies in 2016 and is currently in various stages for multiple indications; Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM), which is conducting global studies for the MET inhibitor savolitinib, and Adagene, which is recruiting patients in China and the US for Phase I studies for its anti CD137 MAb ADG106, a cancer treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Syngene and BMS extend collaboration to 2030
28 April 2021
Biotechnology
China's biotech revolution supported by government
21 December 2018
Biotechnology
Hutchison China MediTech: An emerging global biopharma
5 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Brexit adds to perfect storm for UK companies, but government can help by supporting innovation
26 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze