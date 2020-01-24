CSL Behring's Respreeza gains approval in Denmark

Blood products and vaccines specialist CSL Behring today announced that the Danish Medicines Council has published its final decision, approving human Alpha 1 Antitrypsin (AAT) therapy and Respreeza as standard treatment for slowing the progression of emphysema arising from Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

CSL Behring, a part of Australia’ CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), is now able to provide the therapy to patients in Denmark with immediate effect.

Respreeza is a highly purified alpha-1 protein, derived from human plasma and indicated to treat patients with Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). It is the only Alpha 1 proteinase therapy that in a randomized controlled trial has been proven to be disease-modifying, by significantly reducing the loss of lung tissue, thereby slowing the progression of emphysema due to Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.