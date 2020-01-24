Saturday 7 December 2024

CSL Behring's Respreeza gains approval in Denmark

Biotechnology
24 January 2020
csl-logo-big

Blood products and vaccines specialist CSL Behring today announced that the Danish Medicines Council has published its final decision, approving human Alpha 1 Antitrypsin (AAT) therapy and Respreeza as standard treatment for slowing the progression of emphysema arising from Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

CSL Behring, a part of Australia’ CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), is now able to provide the therapy to patients in Denmark with immediate effect.

Respreeza is a highly purified alpha-1 protein, derived from human plasma and indicated to treat patients with Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). It is the only Alpha 1 proteinase therapy that in a randomized controlled trial has been proven to be disease-modifying, by significantly reducing the loss of lung tissue, thereby slowing the progression of emphysema due to Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
SAB Biotherapeutics collaborates with CSL Behring
8 January 2020
Biotechnology
Another COVID-19 project underway, with CSL and SAB
9 April 2020
Biotechnology
CSL Behring achieves new first with Hizentra
16 March 2018
Biotechnology
CSL Behring to acquire stem cell therapy biotech firm
29 August 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

DualityBio and BioNTech update on ADC in solid tumors
Biotechnology
DualityBio and BioNTech update on ADC in solid tumors
7 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
EC approves Novo Holdings' buy of Catalent
7 December 2024
Biotechnology
Atlas pledges “disciplined approach” for new $450 million biotech fund
6 December 2024
Biotechnology
Novavax offloads Czech facility for $200 million
6 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
New Phase IIIb data show Novartis Fabhalta improved hemoglobin levels
6 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk slashes insulin prices to focus on GLP-1s
6 December 2024
Biotechnology
Imfinzi recommended for rNSCLC
6 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A German pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS).




More Features in Biotechnology

DualityBio and BioNTech update on ADC in solid tumors
7 December 2024
Atlas pledges “disciplined approach” for new $450 million biotech fund
6 December 2024
Novavax offloads Czech facility for $200 million
6 December 2024
Imfinzi recommended for rNSCLC
6 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze