Curative cell and gene therapies for rare blood diseases would save billions, says report

The impact of durable and potentially curative cell and gene therapies on health system costs has been assessed in a report published by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM).

A refined value model is used to estimate the savings that these medicines would deliver in the report, entitled A Transformative Therapy Value Model for Rare Blood Diseases.

Produced by the Marwood Group with support from ARM, the report calculates the potential cost savings that a durable cell or gene therapy could provide when treating patients with multiple myeloma, hemophilia A, or sickle cell disease.