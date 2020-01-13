Major collaboration agreed for novel B cell candidate

German drugmaker MorphoSys (Nasdaq: MOR) and Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to further develop and commercialize the anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab (MOR208) globally.

MorphoSys, a Munich-based antibody, protein and peptide specialist, has been developing the candidate for the treatment of B cell malignancies.

The firms have agreed to co-commercialize tafasitamab in the USA, while Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside of the USA.