Saturday 8 November 2025

CureVac and Rentschler ramp up CVnCoV production

Biotechnology
1 February 2021
curevacbig

Clinical-stage German biotech CureVac’s (Nasdaq: CVAC) shares were up more than 10% in pre-market New York trading today, after it announced initiating the set-up of manufacturing capabilities for its3 COVID-19 vaccine, CVnCoV, with contract manufacturer Rentschler Biopharma.

Rentschler is gearing up for largescale current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) production of the formulated mRNA for CVnCoV. CureVac has started the clinical Phase IIb/III trial with its mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, and therefore, is preparing the start of commercial production to meet global demands. Rentschler contributes to the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredient, downstream processing and formulation of drug substance for the vaccine.

The companies entered into a collaboration in November 2020 with the set-up of dedicated production lines at the Rentschler site in Laupheim, Germany. Currently, optimization of the production process is taking place to increase mRNA yield. It is expected to produce more than 100 million doses of the CureVac vaccine per year in Laupheim.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
CureVac's Phase IIb/III COVID-19 vaccine trial begins
14 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Coronavirus vaccine: which countries have ordered which jabs?
16 December 2020
Biotechnology
Rentschler Biopharma brought in to help manufacture Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
8 October 2020
Biotechnology
EMA starts rolling review of CureVac vaccine
12 February 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze