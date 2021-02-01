CureVac and Rentschler ramp up CVnCoV production

Clinical-stage German biotech CureVac’s (Nasdaq: CVAC) shares were up more than 10% in pre-market New York trading today, after it announced initiating the set-up of manufacturing capabilities for its3 COVID-19 vaccine, CVnCoV, with contract manufacturer Rentschler Biopharma.
Rentschler is gearing up for largescale current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) production of the formulated mRNA for CVnCoV. CureVac has started the clinical Phase IIb/III trial with its mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, and therefore, is preparing the start of commercial production to meet global demands. Rentschler contributes to the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredient, downstream processing and formulation of drug substance for the vaccine.
The companies entered into a collaboration in November 2020 with the set-up of dedicated production lines at the Rentschler site in Laupheim, Germany. Currently, optimization of the production process is taking place to increase mRNA yield. It is expected to produce more than 100 million doses of the CureVac vaccine per year in Laupheim.
