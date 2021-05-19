Despite pandemic R&D remains robust, finds industry analyst

Industry analyst IQVIA has conducted research into global R&D trends in the pharmaceutical industry, finding that, notwithstanding significant disruption, activity has been at an all-time high during the pandemic.

The researchers found that there was some reprioritization of clinical trial activity during 2020 due to COVID-19, but new sources of funding and strategic transactions kept overall levels buoyant.

R&D was particularly active in the area of oncology, according to the report, which was prepared by IQVIA’s Institute for Human Data Science.