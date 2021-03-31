Astellas puts gene therapy at heart of R&D strategy

Japanese company Astellas (TYO: 4503) has become the latest drugmaker to make genetic regulation one of the primary focuses of its research and development (R&D) strategy.
The group has announced plans to further integrate its wholly-owned subsidiary, Audentes Therapeutics, and establish Astellas Gene Therapies within the organization.
This will involve further advancing Astellas’ activities in R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of the associated programs with a foundation in adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy.
