Sunday 24 November 2024

Astellas files for Japanese approval of enfortumab vedotin

Biotechnology
11 March 2021
astellasuk-big

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) says it has submitted New Drug Application (NDA) to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for enfortumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer that has progressed after anti-cancer medication.

If approved, enfortumab vedotin would be the first antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) available in Japan for people living with this form of urothelial cancer, the most common type of bladder cancer. The only country to have cleared the drug for marketing so far is the USA.

The submission is based on two global clinical trials with sites in Japan. The Phase III EV-301 trial evaluated enfortumab vedotin versus chemotherapy in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor. The Phase II EV-201 trial evaluated enfortumab vedotin in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have been previously treated with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor, including those who have also been treated with a platinum-containing chemotherapy (cohort 1) and those who have not received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and who are ineligible for cisplatin (cohort 2).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Seattle Genetics cleared to launch second ADC, Padcev
19 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Nippon Shinyaku to develop and commercialize Menarini's tagraxofusp in Japan
19 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Myrbetriq approved in bladder condition affecting children
26 March 2021
Biotechnology
Objective responses for Astellas and Seagen's Padcev/Keytruda combo in urothelial cancer
21 May 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze