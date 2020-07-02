Audentes Therapeutics, an Astellas company, is an adeno-associated viruses-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies that can offer transformative benefits to patients.

In addition to its gene therapy portfolio targeting serious rare neuromuscular diseases, Audentes is leveraging Astellas’ global resources, industry leadership in immune biology, and deep scientific expertise to expand our reach and deliver valuable new genetic medicines to patients around the world.

Audentes suffered a major setback in June 2020 when a second patient died in the ASPIRO trial investigating AT132, the investigational gene therapy product candidate, for X-linked myotubular myopathy.

The company, which was acquired by Astellas in December 2019 for $3 billion, halted the trial and is assessing the impact on potential regulatory filing timelines. It will not be filing in mid-2020 as previously communicated.