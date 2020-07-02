Sunday 24 November 2024

Audentes

Audentes Therapeutics, an Astellas company, is an adeno-associated viruses-based genetic medicines company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies that can offer transformative benefits to patients.

In addition to its gene therapy portfolio targeting serious rare neuromuscular diseases, Audentes is leveraging Astellas’ global resources, industry leadership in immune biology, and deep scientific expertise to expand our reach and deliver valuable new genetic medicines to patients around the world.

Audentes suffered a major setback in June 2020 when a second patient died in the ASPIRO trial investigating AT132, the investigational gene therapy product candidate, for X-linked myotubular myopathy.

The company, which was acquired by Astellas in December 2019 for $3 billion, halted the trial and is assessing the impact on potential regulatory filing timelines. It will not be filing in mid-2020 as previously communicated.

Latest Audentes News

Astellas puts gene therapy at heart of R&D strategy
31 March 2021
How to keep pace with evolving regulatory standards for gene and cell therapies
10 December 2020
Audentes halts gene therapy trial after second patient death
30 June 2020
News review for the week ending December 6
8 December 2019
