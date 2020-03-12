Diabetes drug-device combo rejected again

Once hotly-tipped biotech Intarcia Therapeutics has been dealt a bodyblow from the US regulator, with a second rejection for its drug-device combination ITCA-650.

The product is designed to provide a patient-friendly alternative to regular GLP-1 agonist injections for people with diabetes.

The matchstick-sized device is implanted under the skin, delivering a special formulation of exenatide, also marketed as Bydureon and Byetta by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), with the aim of delivering a steady six-month supply.