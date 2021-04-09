Down syndrome drug development given six million euros EC grant

AELIS FARMA, a privately-held French biotech specializing in the treatment of brain disorders, has announced a boost for the Improving Cognition in Down Syndrome (ICOD) project.

As part of the Horizon 2020 program, the European Commission (EC) has given a 6 million euros ($7.1 million) grant to the project to finance the clinical development of AELIS FARMA’s AEF0217 for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Down syndrome.

The ICOD project, developed in collaboration with the Institut Hospital del Mar d'Investigacions Mèdiques (IMIM) in Barcelona, will involve five clinical centers in France, Spain and Italy.