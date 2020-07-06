Dragonfly Therapeutics inks new research deal with B-MS

Cambridge, USA-based Dragonfly Therapeutics today announced a new research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to discover and develop Dragonfly's novel immunotherapies for multiple sclerosis and neuro-inflammation targets.

Under the agreement, Dragonfly will grant Bristol-Myers the option to license exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to multiple candidates developed using Dragonfly's proprietary platform for multiple new targets.

$55 million upfront payment