Dual I-O treatment continues to show benefit after three years

15 September 2021
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is to present new three-year data from the CheckMate-743 trial of Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) at the European Society of Medical Oncology’s (ESMO) annual congress.

The ongoing trial continues to show the sustained survival benefits that can be provided through the use of dual immunotherapy in multiple tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

At ESMO 2021, Bristol Myers will present results which show the combo produced a durable survival benefit, compared with chemo, in people with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

