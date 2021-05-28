FDA approves Bristol Myers' Zeposia for UC

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Zeposia (ozanimod) 0.92mg for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Zeposia, an oral medication taken once daily, is the first and only sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator approved for patients with moderately to severely active UC. It will compete with Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) Entyvio (vedolizumab), which was approved for UC by the FDA in 2014.

Sales forecast