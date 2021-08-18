AI star comes up trumps again with new drug candidate

Artificial intelligence-driven pharma company Exscientia has taken another step forward in a major collaboration with New York-based Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

The oncology giant has elected to in-license an immune-modulating drug candidate created by Exscientia, adding to its existing work with the Oxford, UK-based company.

The firms are now collaborating in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology, and a significant expansion of the relationship was announced earlier in 2021.