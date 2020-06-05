Saturday 23 November 2024

EC approval for subcutaneous Darzalex

Biotechnology
5 June 2020
janssen-big-1

Slightly more than a month after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the product, the European Commission (EC) has also granted marketing authorization for Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM), says US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen subsidiary.

The approval applies to all current daratumumab indications in frontline and relapsed/refractory settings, and patients currently on daratumumab IV can switch to the SC formulation should they choose to.

Data supporting the approval show that daratumumab SC demonstrated a consistent overall response rate (ORR) and a similar safety profile compared with daratumumab IV in patients with relapsed or refractory MM.In addition, there was a nearly two-thirds reduction in systemic infusion-related reactions (IRRs) for daratumumab SC compared to daratumumab IV (13% versus 35%, respectively).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Unanimous vote for belantamab mafodotin puts GSK drug on brink of US approval
15 July 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Health Canada approves of new use for Darzalex
22 December 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze