EC approval for Zeposia in RRMS with active disease

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) with active disease as defined by clinical or imaging features.

With the EC marketing authorization, Zeposia, an oral medication taken once daily, becomes the only approved sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for RRMS patients with active disease.

"We are working to ensure that eligible European patients can start benefitting from Zeposia as quickly as possible"The approval is based on data from the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE Part B clinical trials showing that, as compared to Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Avonex (interferon beta-1a), Zeposia delivered powerful efficacy as measured by annualized relapse rate, as well as on the number and size of brain lesions.