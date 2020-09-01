BMS adds to long-term Zeposia data

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced interim results from the Phase III open-label extension trial DAYBREAK, demonstrating the long-term efficacy and safety profile of Zeposia (ozanimod) in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

The trial included 2,494 patients who had previously completed a Phase I, II or III Zeposia trial and who had an average treatment time of 35.4 months while in DAYBREAK.

In the DAYBREAK extension study, no new safety concerns emerged with long-term use of Zeposia.