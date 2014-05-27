Eisai's R&D unit Kan Research Institute starts full-scale operation at new facility

Japanese drug major Eisai Co (TYO: 4523) says that its R&D subsidiary KAN Research Institute held a dedication ceremony on Monday for its new research facility in Kobe, Hyogo prefecture, and has now officially commenced full-scale operation of its research and development activities at this facility.

KRI is a research group that aims to discover and develop new drugs based on novel therapeutic concepts as a unit of Eisai Product Creation Systems. Specifically, KRI is dedicated to conducting discovery research based on the concept of “integrative cell biology for medicine” in its three areas of therapeutic focus - refractory immune diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and cancer relapse and metastasis, and aims to discover and develop biologic therapies such as antibodies.

Having received official approval from the city of Kobe to take part in a special international strategic development project being implemented within the Kansai International Strategic Innovation Zone, KRI has taken this opportunity to relocate to a new research facility within the Zone in order to strengthen its research capabilities and increase the scale of its research.