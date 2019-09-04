Emergent Biosolutions sees shares rocket on HHS deal

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has committed to buying large volumes of a smallpox vaccine called ACAM2000 as part of its preparedness efforts against biodefense threats.

The HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), which oversees the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), will award approximately $170 million to Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS), for the purchase this year.

Cost-effective arrangement