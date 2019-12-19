Epizyme set for first approval after unanimous FDA panel vote

East Coast, USA-based cancer specialist Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM) has scored a unanimous vote in favor of its candidate tazemetostat, from the US regulator's cancer advisory panel.
The group decided positively on the benefit-risk profile of tazemetostat as a treatment for patients with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES), not eligible for curative surgery.
Tazemetostat is an oral, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor.
