Epizyme set for first approval after unanimous FDA panel vote

East Coast, USA-based cancer specialist Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM) has scored a unanimous vote in favor of its candidate tazemetostat, from the US regulator's cancer advisory panel.

The group decided positively on the benefit-risk profile of tazemetostat as a treatment for patients with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES), not eligible for curative surgery.

Tazemetostat is an oral, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor.