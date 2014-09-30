ESMO 2014: Merck's Keytruda and B-MS' Opdivo

Early results from pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) on the use of its Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced bladder cancer were presented at European Society for Medical Oncology’s congress in Madrid.

The data showed that Keytruda as a monotherapy achieved 24% overall response rate in patients with PD-L1 positive, advanced bladder cancer, and the company is planning a Phase III study in the indication to start before the end of the year.

Alise Reicin, vice president of oncology at Merck Research Laboratories, said: “Although at this stage the dataset is small, we are encouraged by the response rate, complete response rate, and the durability of the response in patients suffering from advanced bladder cancer. As communicated previously, based on these data Merck will initiate a Phase III study this year to better understand the potential of Keytruda in advanced bladder cancer.”