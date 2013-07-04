EU supports GAPVAC to develop new personalized cancer vaccines with 6 million euros

A highly innovative project supported by a 6 million euros ($7.8 million) European Union Framework 7 (EU FP7) program grant to develop a novel class of therapeutic cancer vaccines is now under way.

The Glioma Actively Personalized Vaccine Consortium (GAPVAC) is the first EU-funded initiative aimed at clinically developing biomarker-guided actively personalized vaccines (APVACs) to treat cancer patients. The consortium consists of 14 organizations from the biotech industry and academia with cutting-edge expertise in cancer vaccine development. The consortium will be led by immatics biotechnologies (coordinator) and BioNTech (vice coordinator). Both companies are located in Germany and are dedicated to a biomarker-guided approach to fight cancer.

The project