Eurofins Genomics expands business into Italy

Eurofins Genomics, the genomics division of Eurofins Scientific Group (EPA: ERF) has expanded its business into Italy.
Following the acquisition of the oligonucleotide synthesis and DNA sequencing business from Primm SrI in June and the decision to discontinue the representation of its portfolio through Carlo Erba, Eurofins Genomics is making a move for improved presence in Italy.
A local team and experienced staff will enable the Italian scientific community to take advantage of cutting-edge products and services in DNA sequencing, genotyping, DNA synthesis and bioinformatics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze