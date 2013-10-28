European prescribing attitudes for rheumatoid arthritis post-ADACTA

Results from the ADACTA trial, which showed that Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) RoActemra (tocilizumab) is superior to AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Humira (adalimumab) as a monotherapy in biologics-naive rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients (The Pharma Letter March 18), have resulted in a modest to substantial increase in prescribing of RoActemra.
RoActemra prescribing increased by 43% to 60% of surveyed rheumatologists across the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK), according to a new report from health care advisory firm Decision Resources. In addition, 22% to 44% of respondents consider RoActemra more effective than Bristol Myers Squibb’s Orencia (abatacept) or Roche’s MabThera (rituximab).
Importance of head-to-head data
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze