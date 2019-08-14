Saturday 23 November 2024

Expanded geographical rights to brodalumab for LEO Pharma

Biotechnology
14 August 2019
Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma says it has acquired the exclusive rights to develop and market brodalumab (marketed as Kyntheum  in the European Union and Siliq in other regions) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis outside of Europe through a new sub-licensing agreement with Bausch Health (TXS: BHC).

The new agreement includes countries with significantly high unmet need, such as Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Mexico, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

This complements the ongoing licensing agreement between LEO Pharma and the drug’s developer, Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), to develop and market brodalumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis in Europe. Bausch continues to hold the rights for the US and Canada.

