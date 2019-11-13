LEO Pharma exercises licensing option with HitGen

Danish dermatology specialist Leo Pharma has exercised an option in its collaboration with HitGen, a Chinese company with an early-stage drug discovery platform based on DNA encoded chemical libraries (DELs).
The privately-held drugmaker has opted to exercise an option to license compounds that have been identified using HitGen’s platforms since the original partnership initiated in 2015. A number of novel small molecule leads for an undisclosed target nominated by LEO Pharma are subject of this license.
Under the terms of the collaboration, HitGen will grant exclusive rights to LEO Pharma to develop and commercialize the licensed compounds, which are at various stages of screening, selection, synthesis and validation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze