Extension of Celgene deal to earn Editas upfront $70 million

Genome editing company Editas Medicine (Nasdaq: EDIT) has extended a strategic research collaboration with Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG).

The original arrangement was agreed between Editas and Juno Therapeutics – which was later acquired by Celgene – and focused on creating chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) and high-affinity T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapies to treat cancer.

Under the original collaboration, the exclusive research period was set to expire in 2020.