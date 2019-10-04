Saturday 23 November 2024

Phathom earmarks Celgene exec as next CEO

Biotechnology
4 October 2019
Phathom Pharmaceuticals has announced that Terrie Curran will be appointed chief executive effective upon the closing of the acquisition of Celgene Corp (Nasdaq: CELG) by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMS). She has also been appointed to Phathom’s board of directors.

Ms Curran will succeed David Socks as part of a planned transition. Mr Socks will continue to serve as chief executive until Ms Curran joins and will then serve as interim Chief Financial Officer and continue to serve as a member of the Board. Phathom also announced the appointments of Michael Cola, Heidi Kunz, and Chris Slavinsky as members of the board.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and disorders, was set up in May this year, by Japan’s leading drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) under a collaboration with Frazier Healthcare Partners

