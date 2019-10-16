"Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new treatments for GI diseases."

"Phathom has licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

The firm plans to initiate Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of erosive GERD and the treatment of H. pylori infection. Vonoprazan has the potential to be the first gastric anti-secretory agent from a new class approved in the United States, Europe, or Canada in over 30 years."