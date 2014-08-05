Sunday 24 November 2024

Eylea drives Regeneron’s 2nd-qtr to beat expectations

Biotechnology
5 August 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

USA-based biotech company Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) revealed today that total revenues for the second quarter of 2014 increased by 45% to $665.7 million, topping the average forecast of $648 million among analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Total revenues include collaboration revenues of $240 million compared to $117 million in the like quarter of 2013, and included payments for French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN). The company’s shares rose 2.9% to $334.86 by mid morning.

Net product sales were $418 million, compared to $334 million in the second quarter of 2013. Ophthalmic drug Eylea (aflibercept) generated net product sales in the USA of $415 million in the reporting quarter of 2014, compared to $330 million in the second quarter of 2013. Outside the USA, Eylea is sold by German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE). Regeneron confirmed its previous forecast for sales of Eylea sales forecasts of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion for the full year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze