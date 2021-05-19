Sunday 24 November 2024

Fasenra asthma safety and efficacy stretch to five years

Biotechnology
19 May 2021
The AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) drug Fasenra (benralizumab) has been shown to be well-tolerated for up to five years, with a long-term safety profile consistent with previous Phase III trials in adult patients with severe asthma.

Results from a new integrated analysis including data from the MELTEMI Phase III trials have been presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2021 International Conference.

During the period of the BORA and MELTEMI extension trials, adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs) did not increase from rates comparable to placebo observed in the Phase III pivotal trials.

