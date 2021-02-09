Favorable long-term safety profile demonstrated for Ilumetri

Spanish dermatology specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) today announced the publication in the British Journal of Dermatology (BJD) of a full five-year pooled data analysis from two Phase III clinical studies, reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE 2 of Ilumetri (tildrakizumab), an interleukin (IL)-23p19 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

These data provide evidence of sustained efficacy in tildrakizumab responders and in patients switched from etanercept to tildrakizumab at week 28, and a favorable long-term safety profile with total tildrakizumab exposure of over 5,400 patient-years, said Almirall. During this period, PASI and PGA response rates were maintained in a large proportion of patients. This is the first and longest complete dataset published in a medical journal on an anti-IL23p19 inhibitor.

Long-term control of psoriasis