FDA accepts Dupixent sBLA in children with asthma for review

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on treatment for children aged six to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.
Dupixent, which is marketed by France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and generated 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion) sales in 2020, up 73% on 2019, is currently approved as an add-on treatment for patients with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma aged 12 and older with elevated eosinophils or oral corticosteroid dependent asthma.
The target action date for the FDA decision is October 21, 2021 and the European Union regulatory submission for children aged 6 to 11 years with asthma is planned for first-quarter 2021.
The sBLA is supported by data that include pivotal Phase III results evaluating the efficacy and safety of Dupixent in addition to standard-of-care maintenance therapy in children with moderate-to-severe asthma with type 2 inflammation, characterized by elevated blood eosinophil levels and/or raised fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) levels.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze