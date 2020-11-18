Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA accepts new Pompe disease therapy for priority review

Biotechnology
18 November 2020
The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for avalglucosidase alfa for long-term enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of patients with Pompe disease (acid α-glucosidase deficiency).

The target action date for the FDA decision is May 18, 2021, says the drug’s developer, Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), which is already a leader in the Pompe disease market with its Myozyme (alglucosidase alfa), which 918 million euros ($1.09 billion). Shares of the French firm were up 1.3% at 85.91 euros by early afternoon.

Avalglucosidase alfa is an investigational enzyme replacement therapy designed to improve the delivery of acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) enzyme to muscle cells, and if approved, would offer a potential new standard of care for patients with Pompe disease.

