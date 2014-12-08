Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA approves new indication for Amgen's Xgeva

Biotechnology
8 December 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, says the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication for Xgeva (denosumab), for the treatment of hypercalcemia of malignancy (HCM) refractory to bisphosphonate therapy. Amgen’s shares gained 1.1% to $171.10 by mid-morning.

Xgeva was approved in 2010 and granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA, which is reserved for drugs that are intended for the treatment of rare diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the USA. In the third quarter of 2014, sales of Xgeva in its current indications increased 22% to $318 million.

"Our continued study of Xgeva reinforces Amgen's ongoing commitment to address the unmet needs of cancer patients," said Sean Harper, executive vice president of R&D at Amgen. "This latest FDA approval for Xgeva provides an important new therapeutic option for patients with a rare condition that cannot be resolved with bisphosphonate therapy."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze