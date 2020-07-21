Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA puts partial clinical hold on Pieris trial

Biotechnology
21 July 2020
pieris-large

US clinical-stage biotech Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PIS) saw its shares fall more than 11% to $2.91 in after-hours trading on Monday, after it announced that its Phase I studies of PRS-343 have been placed on partial clinical hold by the US Food and Drug Administration while Pieris conducts an additional in-use and compatibility study requested by the agency.

Currently-enrolled patients may continue to receive treatment, although no new patients can be enrolled until resolution of this partial hold. The drug candidate is currently in development for the treatment of HER2-positive solid tumors.

The partial hold follows discussions with FDA regarding the company's in-use study supporting the technical setup for clinical administration of PRS-343. Specifically, FDA has requested that Pieris conduct an additional in-use and compatibility study of PRS-343 with various infusion materials under specific conditions to confirm suitability of PRS-343 for administration in clinical settings. In its telephonic communication, the agency did not cite any adverse events in connection with its request.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Pieris in immuno-oncology deal worth a potential $1.2 billion
9 February 2018
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca enters respiratory diseases collaboration with Pieris
3 May 2017
Biotechnology
Pieris in deal to trial combo of drugs in gastric cancer with Lilly
10 August 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Seagen makes equity investment in Pieris
25 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze