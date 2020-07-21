FDA puts partial clinical hold on Pieris trial

US clinical-stage biotech Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PIS) saw its shares fall more than 11% to $2.91 in after-hours trading on Monday, after it announced that its Phase I studies of PRS-343 have been placed on partial clinical hold by the US Food and Drug Administration while Pieris conducts an additional in-use and compatibility study requested by the agency.
Currently-enrolled patients may continue to receive treatment, although no new patients can be enrolled until resolution of this partial hold. The drug candidate is currently in development for the treatment of HER2-positive solid tumors.
The partial hold follows discussions with FDA regarding the company's in-use study supporting the technical setup for clinical administration of PRS-343. Specifically, FDA has requested that Pieris conduct an additional in-use and compatibility study of PRS-343 with various infusion materials under specific conditions to confirm suitability of PRS-343 for administration in clinical settings. In its telephonic communication, the agency did not cite any adverse events in connection with its request.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze