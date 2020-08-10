Sunday 24 November 2024

Pieris in deal to trial combo of drugs in gastric cancer with Lilly

10 August 2020
pieris-large

US clinical-stage biotech Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PIRS) saw its shares gain more than 18% to $3.19 in pre-market trading today, after it announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

The companies will evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Pieris' PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for HER2-positive tumors, with Lilly's ramucirumab, a VEGFR2 antagonist FDA-approved for multiple types of solid tumors marketed as Cyramza, and paclitaxel for the second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer in a Phase II study.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will supply Pieris with ramucirumab for the study as well as collaborate on data from the trial. Pieris is working towards initiation of a Phase II single-arm combination study for the second-line treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer later this year. Financial details of the collaboration are not disclosed.

