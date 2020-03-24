Pieris and Servier collaboration to focus on two programs

Boston, USA-based biotech Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PIRS) has announced that its immuno-oncology collaboration with independent French drugmaker Servier is now to be focused on the two most advanced programs.

After conducting an extensive portfolio review, Servier has decided to focus on continued and accelerated development of these two assets, including PRS-344/S095012, and to discontinue the two earlier-stage programs in the collaboration.

PRS-344/S095012 is a 4-1BB/PD-L1 bispecific and the lead program in the collaboration. Pieris holds exclusive commercialization rights for the asset in the USA and will receive royalties on ex-US sales for this drug.