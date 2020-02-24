Servier reports 10.5% revenue growth for 2018/19

Independent French drugmaker Servier today released financials, showing that revenue in the 2018/19 financial year was 4.62 billion euros ($4.99 billion), an increase of 10.5%. The brand-name revenue (3.23 billion euros) represents 70% of the consolidated revenue and generics represent 30% (1.38 billion euros).

Operating income dropped by 34.2% to 202 million euros, affected in particular by the impact of the acquisition of Oncaspar (pegaspargase) and Onivyde (irinotecan liposomal), as well as the cost of setting up the group’s American subsidiary in Boston. It is also worth noting that during the financial year, exchange rates had a low impact on sales (22 million euros) in comparison with the previous year (160 million euros), the company noted.

″The results of the 2018/19 financial year exceeded our objectives. This growth was driven by the momentum of the brand-name activities, with good increases in sales, particularly in China, Russia, and Brazil, but also in the area of oncology, in the United States in particular, with the sales of Oncaspar. The generic activities, with an increase of 7.5%, also contributed to the growth,″ commented Dominique Brissy, executive vice president, finance and information systems of the Servier Group.