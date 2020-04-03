Franco-Danish deal to turn Servier into 'recognized player' in oncology

Independent French drugmaker Servier has agreed to buy the Danish antibody discovery company Symphogen.

The acquisition is the result of a process that has apparently been underway for several months, and the companies had been engaged in an immuno-oncology collaboration for more than two years.

"This acquisition will boost significantly our R&D in oncology and in our other therapeutic areas"Servier has said that it will strengthen its antibody capabilities and secure its ambition to become a recognized player in oncology.