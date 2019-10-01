Servier strengthens in oncology with Pixuvri buy

Independent French company Servier has acquired Pixuvri (pixantrone), a drug approved in the European Union as monotherapy for multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma, from USA-based CTI BioPharma (Nasdaq: CTIC).
Servier previously commercialized Pixuvri in all countries where it is approved, which also include Iceland, Israel, Liechtenstein, Myanmar, Norway, Pakistan, Russia and Ukraine, under an exclusive license from CTI BioPharma.
Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. The acquired drug is a cytotoxic medicine that works by interfering with the DNA within cells and preventing them from making more copies of DNA. This means that the cancer cells cannot divide and eventually die.
