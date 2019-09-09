Ipsen and Servier release preliminary data on Onivyde in 2nd-line SCLC

French drugmaker Ipsen’s (Euronext: IPN) shares rose 1.36% to 89.45 euros in early trading after, along with partner Servier, it announced initial safety and efficacy data from Part 1 of the Phase II/III RESILIENT study of investigational liposomal irinotecan (trade name Onivyde) in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) who progressed following a first-line platinum-based regimen, suggesting that further research is warranted.
The trial showed that 44% of patients achieved a response and nearly half (48%) maintained disease control at week 12 (efficacy as secondary endpoint). Best overall response (partial response plus stable disease) was 72% with an objective response rate of 44%.
The results, which included preliminary safety and efficacy data, were presented as an oral presentation at the IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer in Barcelona, Spain, September 7-10, 2019.
